Draymond Green says he wasn't trolling LeBron James with Instagram post
The NBA has plenty of social media drama, but this apparently wasn't what many were making it out to be
The NBA and petty social media squabbles are pretty much synonymous at this point, but not every perceived trolljob is what it seems. At least that appears to be the case with this week's bit of NBA social media drama.
Late Monday night, LeBron James posted a meme on his Instagram account. It was the one featuring Arthur's fist, which typically signifies frustration from whoever is posting it. (If you're not familiar with memes ... yes, they're pretty much all as stupid as this one.)
LeBron captioned his post with "Mood:" and several Internet Meme Translators jumped to the conclusion that the Cavaliers superstar was irked by Kyrie Irving's big 35-point performance against the Hawks -- a team that the Cavs just lost to.
Did LeBron post the meme because he's still pissed his former point guard demanded a trade and is now seeing greater success in Boston than LeBron is in Cleveland? Who knows! The meme is dumb and cryptic and we're all slowly dying so we probably should worry about more important things.
But wait! There's more.
On Tuesday, Warriors forward Draymond Green posted an Instagram of his own, so let's care about that for a second.
Oh man, did you see that? Draymond posted a picture of him looking pretty happy and proud of himself ... and he used the same caption as a (presumed) frustrated LeBron did just hours earlier!
Did Draymond post it to mock LeBron's frustrations? It's certainly a possibility, especially considering those two have trolled each other on social media in the past. Plus, the post definitely got LeBron's attention.
[Kids stop playing at recess and slowly start to form a circle around LeBron and Draymond in the schoolyard]
Time to ring the fight bell?
Unfortunately for those out looking for a social media bloodbath, this story has a very anticlimactic ending.
Green took to Twitter on Tuesday afternoon to clarify his intentions.
Not only did we shoot and miss, we're all just a little bit closer to our impending, inevitable deaths. Not a great day for us.
