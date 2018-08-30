Draymond Green says LeBron James should 'let the world know' he's the best player in the NBA

LeBron James has had a busy summer. Following his eighth straight trip to the NBA Finals, which his Cleveland Cavaliers lost once again to the Golden State Warriors, LeBron had a big free agency decision to make. In the end, he chose to leave the Cavs for a second time, signing a four-year, $154M deal with the Los Angeles Lakers.

But that was just the basketball side. He's also had work to do on his burgeoning entertainment and business career. One of his new ventures is a talk show on HBO called "The Shop." It's a roundtable talk show set in a barbershop featuring LeBron and a rotating cast of stars from the world of sports and entertainment.

The first episode aired recently, and featured a number of interesting conversations. One of which was whether or not LeBron should be able to call himself the best player in the world. The answer, at least according to one of LeBron's main rivals, Draymond Green, is yes. The Warriors star, who has had his notable dustups with LeBron, said "The King" should "let the world know" that he's the best player. Via "The Shop":

"I think you should say that. I think you should believe that. And you should definitely let the world know that. I think 'Bron over the last four years became LeBron James. And it wasn't nothing to do with winning, it wasn't nothing to do with stats. He found himself. People didn't start to view him as they view him now, until he became that force, that man to say, 'I'm here.' I feel like for years he shied away from saying, 'I'm here.' And when he started to say, '[Expletive] y'all. I'm here.' That's when he became who he is. No one would've ever said that until he did it himself."

Green's point about LeBron being the best player in the world really isn't too debatable. Even as good as some other guys are, like Green's teammates Kevin Durant and Steph Curry, it's still pretty clear that LeBron is a level above everyone else.

However, what was more interesting was Green's thoughts that LeBron didn't truly embody that title until his mindset changed over the past few years. Green has always been one of the league's most thoughtful players off the court, and this observation is just a continuation of that trend.