Draymond Green says Warriors 'want to win' against Pelicans for DeMarcus Cousins on Wednesday
Because if there's one thing the Warriors need, it's more motivation
Halloween may end up looking a whole lot scarier for the Pelicans on Wednesday, as they travel to The Bay to play the Golden State Warriors. The Warriors are rolling at 7-1 this season, and various players have looked unstoppable at various times. However, it's a guy who won't be on the floor on Wednesday who could end up being a factor.
The Pelicans let DeMarcus Cousins walk during the offseason after trading for him after the 2017 All-Star Game, and it appears to have left a sour taste in his mouth. Draymond Green said that the Pelicans are a game the Warriors "want to win" for Boogie.
"Yeah, we definitely want to win for him," Green said when he was asked about Cousins. "Obviously he feels a way about... Whatever."
That point was reiterated by Warriors center Damian Jones, per Connor Letourneau.
Cousins was playing well with the Pelicans last year before tearing his Achilles at the end of January. The Pelicans went out and traded for Nikola Mirotic before signing Julius Randle in the offseason, a move that Anthony Davis lobbied for. Cousins, meanwhile, joined the Warriors on a one-year deal worth $5.337 million. He has said that he wasn't made an offer by the Pelicans in free agency, so it's clear to see why there's some bad blood there.
The Pelicans started 4-0 this year, playing at a breakneck pace, but they've dropped their last two, in which Davis hasn't played. The Pelicans may also be looking for a measure of revenge against the Warriors, with Golden State casting them aside in five games in last year's playoffs en route to their third championship in four years.
Expect a bit of drama on Wednesday, as the Warriors haven't been scared to get in their opponents' faces so far this season. The defending champs are looking every bit like one of the best teams in basketball, but the Pelicans have proven they can score with the best in the league.
CBS Sports HQ Daily Newsletter
Get the best highlights and stories - yeah, just the good stuff handpicked by our team to start your day.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Report: Butler not sitting as a protest
Butler reportedly rejected any idea he's sitting out Wednesday vs. Utah to protest the trade...
-
Report: Cavs open to trading Korver
The Cavs are apparently looking to go younger after firing Ty Lue following an 0-6 start
-
Full list of LeBron's Hollywood projects
Here's a complete rundown of all the entertainment projects from the new King of Content
-
Ranking the NBA's scariest teams
The season is incredibly young, but there's already plenty to fear
-
LeBron producing new 'Friday the 13th'
The Lakers star's SpringHill Entertainment is in talks to acquire rights to the series, per...
-
NBA scores, updates, highlights
It was a busy Tuesday in the NBA with eight games