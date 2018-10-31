Draymond Green says Warriors 'want to win' against Pelicans for DeMarcus Cousins on Wednesday

Halloween may end up looking a whole lot scarier for the Pelicans on Wednesday, as they travel to The Bay to play the Golden State Warriors. The Warriors are rolling at 7-1 this season, and various players have looked unstoppable at various times. However, it's a guy who won't be on the floor on Wednesday who could end up being a factor.

The Pelicans let DeMarcus Cousins walk during the offseason after trading for him after the 2017 All-Star Game, and it appears to have left a sour taste in his mouth. Draymond Green said that the Pelicans are a game the Warriors "want to win" for Boogie.

Draymond Green considers tonight’s game vs Pelicans the one they want to win for DeMarcus Cousins pic.twitter.com/28HQqmv3o8 — Mark Medina (@MarkG_Medina) October 31, 2018

"Yeah, we definitely want to win for him," Green said when he was asked about Cousins. "Obviously he feels a way about... Whatever."

That point was reiterated by Warriors center Damian Jones, per Connor Letourneau.

Damian Jones said that DeMarcus Cousins made it pretty clear during shootaround that he REALLY wants the Warriors to get a win over his former team, the Pelicans, tonight. — Connor Letourneau (@Con_Chron) October 31, 2018

Cousins was playing well with the Pelicans last year before tearing his Achilles at the end of January. The Pelicans went out and traded for Nikola Mirotic before signing Julius Randle in the offseason, a move that Anthony Davis lobbied for. Cousins, meanwhile, joined the Warriors on a one-year deal worth $5.337 million. He has said that he wasn't made an offer by the Pelicans in free agency, so it's clear to see why there's some bad blood there.

The Pelicans started 4-0 this year, playing at a breakneck pace, but they've dropped their last two, in which Davis hasn't played. The Pelicans may also be looking for a measure of revenge against the Warriors, with Golden State casting them aside in five games in last year's playoffs en route to their third championship in four years.

Expect a bit of drama on Wednesday, as the Warriors haven't been scared to get in their opponents' faces so far this season. The defending champs are looking every bit like one of the best teams in basketball, but the Pelicans have proven they can score with the best in the league.