Draymond Green spotted alongside LeBron James on set of 'Space Jam' sequel

Anthony Davis, Damian Lillard and Klay Thompson are among the biggest names that will appear in LeBron James' "Space Jam" sequel, and each of the NBA stars were spotted on set of the upcoming movie in recent days.

According to TMZ Sports, which recently posted leaked footage of James, Davis, Lillard and other players warming up an indoor basketball court in Los Angeles, with Draymond Green apparently rocking his No. 23 as part of the workouts. Green was not previously reported to be part of the cast. TMZ said the warm-ups had to do with a scene set at an All-Star Game but noted the players have also just "been hoopin' together" in between production around L.A.

Green, whose All-Star defense has clashed with James in a handful of NBA Finals, is not listed on the "Space Jam" sequel cast, although LeBron is the only NBA player officially announced as part of the production. Davis, Lillard, WNBA star Diana Taurasi and Thompson -- Green's fellow Golden State Warriors standout -- have been widely reported as James' lead co-stars in the follow-up to Michael Jordan's 1996 cult classic.

A number of other big-name NBA players have confirmed they will not be in the latest Looney Tunes crossover. Stephen Curry, another Warriors star recruited for the 2021 flick, said recently his schedule wouldn't allow for him to commit. James Harden and Kevin Durant are reportedly out of the mix, perhaps because of sneaker contracts, and 2019 MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo declined an invitation to join the film back in April, citing a desire to avoid "extra drama."