Draymond Green will be suspended indefinitely by the NBA, the league announced Wednesday. The ejection is tied to an incident on Tuesday in which Green struck Phoenix Suns center Jusuf Nurkic. Green was immediately assessed a flagrant-2 foul and ejected from the game, which the Suns ultimately won.

Green's suspension for the incident below will begin immediately and the league has stated that the Warriors forward "will be required to meet certain league and team conditions before he returns to play." Per ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski, Green, Warriors GM Mike Dunleavy Jr., and Green's agent Rich Paul of Klutch Sports are expected to meet Thursday to start discussing a path of counseling and help for Green to move forward.

Green, a repeat offender who's been ejected three times this season, was last put on the shelf for five games after putting Minnesota Timberwolves center Rudy Gobert in a choke hold during a first-quarter skirmish. As we know now, Green's next suspension will be longer than that, as his last two incidents were roughly a month apart.

The Warriors are struggling to stay competitive this season and rank 11th in the Western Conference with a 10-13 record. Missing Green's defense and playmaking could hurt them significantly and they've been less successful when he isn't available so far this season.

The Dubs are 7-8 with the 2017 Defensive Player of the Year in 2023-24 and 3-5 without him. They've been hesitant to expand the roles of their young players, but Jonathan Kuminga and Moses Moody will surely have to help pick up the slack alongside Dario Saric while Green serves his time.

Golden State will face the Los Angeles Clippers on Thursday.