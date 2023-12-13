It appears as though the NBA will need to discipline Draymond Green for the second time this season. The Golden State Warriors forward was ejected from a game against the Phoenix Suns on Tuesday for striking Jusuf Nurkic in the head. His suspension is pending, according to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski.

Green, a repeat offender who's been ejected three times this season, was last put on the shelf for five games after putting Minnesota Timberwolves center Rudy Gobert in a choke hold during a first-quarter skirmish. Green's next suspension could very well be longer than that, as his last two incidents were roughly a month apart.

The Warriors are struggling to stay competitive this season and rank 11th in the Western Conference with a 10-13 record. Missing Green's defense and playmaking could hurt them significantly and they've been less successful when he isn't available so far this season.

CBS Sports HQ Newsletter Your Ultimate Guide to Every Day in Sports We bring sports news that matters to your inbox, to help you stay informed and get a winning edge. I agree to receive the "CBS Sports HQ Newsletter" and marketing communications, updates, special offers (including partner offers), and other information from CBS Sports and the Paramount family of companies. By pressing sign up, I confirm that I have read and agree to the Terms of Use and acknowledge Paramount's Privacy Policy See All Newsletters Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe. Thanks for signing up! Keep an eye on your inbox. Sorry! There was an error processing your subscription.

The Dubs are 7-8 with the 2017 Defensive Player of the Year in 2023-24 and 3-5 without him. They've been hesitant to expand the roles of their young players, but Jonathan Kuminga and Moses Moody will surely have to help pick up the slack alongside Dario Saric while Green serves his time.

Golden State will face the Los Angeles Clippers on Thursday.