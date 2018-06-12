Draymond Green trolls LeBron James with T-shirt once again at Warriors' championship parade
Green trolling LeBron and the Cavaliers at the parade has become an annual tradition
Draymond Green loves trolling LeBron James and the Cavaliers. Probably not quite as much as he loves winning championships, but getting under the skin of his rival is right up there for the Warriors' defensive stalwart.
There was the "Quickie" shirt parodying Quicken Loans Arena -- home of the Cavaliers -- during last year's parade. When the two teams matched up on Christmas Day this season he wore custom Arthur the aardvark shoes trolling LeBron for his social media post. And now, during this year's championship parade, he's once again brought out a shirt to make fun of LeBron.
Once again, Green went back to the Arthur well. If you aren't familiar, LeBron posted a popular meme of the cartoon character's fist on Instagram earlier this season. It signifies, well, being upset. He claimed he just liked the show, but everyone else saw it as a reference to him being frustrated after Kyrie Irving had a huge night for the Celtics.
So for the parade, Green wore a shirt with an outline of Arthur's fist, but added in were the Warriors' three championship rings on the fingers.
Look, give credit where credit is due. This is honestly a pretty cool shirt just in general, but when you include the fact that he's trolling his biggest rival, it makes it even better. Well done, Draymond.
