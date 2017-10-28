Draymond Green upset with ejection for scuffle with Beal: 'What was I supposed to do?'
Green was ejected after getting tangled up with Beal during Warriors-Wizards on Friday night
The matchup between the Golden State Warriors and Washington Wizards got intense late in the second quarter.
During a box-out situation, Bradley Beal hit Draymond Green in the face, which kicked off an altercation that saw multiple players spill into the first row of the crowd along the baseline.
In the aftermath, both Green, who was left with a tattered jersey, and Beal were ejected.
Shortly after his ejection, an upset Green (who already had one technical before the altercation) spoke to reporters. "I don't know what I'm supposed to do if someone hits you twice," Green said about the incident. "Man, you're taught as a kid not to allow that. What was I supposed to do?"
To his credit, Green didn't actually do much after getting hit in the face besides wrap Beal up, but once the two spilled into the crowd, they were going to get ejected. Especially Green, since he already had a tech.
This was definitely an unfortunate situation for Green. Beal was clearly the instigator, and really the only way Green doesn't get ejected is to just walk away completely, though that is extremely hard to do after getting hit in the face.
It is, however, an example of why you should try to stay away from getting early techs for yelling at the refs. Perhaps, if Green didn't have any techs going into the scuffle with Beal, he would have only been hit with one, and thus been allowed to stay in the game.
-
Green, Beal ejected after scuffle
Oubre Jr. appeared to punch Thompson during the scrum, and Green's jersey was in tatters a...
-
Time to wonder how good the Magic are
The Magic blew out the Spurs and it's time to think about just how good they are.
-
Who could Celtics acquire with DPE?
The Celtics reportedly acquired a disabled player exception, and have until March 10 to use...
-
NBA Friday scores, highlights, updates
Check back for all the NBA scores, highlights and updates throughout the night
-
Flagrant Two Podcast: Russell talks Nets
D'Angelo Russell joins Bill and Reid to discuss the Nets and their early success this seas...
-
Report: Sixers looking to trade Okafor
Sixers need to make a decision by Tuesday on whether to pick up Okafor's fourth-year option...
Add a Comment