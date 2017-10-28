Draymond Green upset with ejection for scuffle with Beal: 'What was I supposed to do?'

The matchup between the Golden State Warriors and Washington Wizards got intense late in the second quarter.

During a box-out situation, Bradley Beal hit Draymond Green in the face, which kicked off an altercation that saw multiple players spill into the first row of the crowd along the baseline.

In the aftermath, both Green, who was left with a tattered jersey, and Beal were ejected.

Draymond Green and Bradley Beal fight to the ground in the 2nd quarter pic.twitter.com/AEucXIeS8I — Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) October 28, 2017

Shortly after his ejection, an upset Green (who already had one technical before the altercation) spoke to reporters. "I don't know what I'm supposed to do if someone hits you twice," Green said about the incident. "Man, you're taught as a kid not to allow that. What was I supposed to do?"

An irate Draymond Green to ESPN regarding the altercation with Bradley Beal. pic.twitter.com/suxTIyRz1M — Chris Haynes (@ChrisBHaynes) October 28, 2017

To his credit, Green didn't actually do much after getting hit in the face besides wrap Beal up, but once the two spilled into the crowd, they were going to get ejected. Especially Green, since he already had a tech.

This was definitely an unfortunate situation for Green. Beal was clearly the instigator, and really the only way Green doesn't get ejected is to just walk away completely, though that is extremely hard to do after getting hit in the face.

It is, however, an example of why you should try to stay away from getting early techs for yelling at the refs. Perhaps, if Green didn't have any techs going into the scuffle with Beal, he would have only been hit with one, and thus been allowed to stay in the game.