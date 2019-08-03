Draymond Green, Warriors agree to four-year, $100 million max contract extension, per report

Only one month after losing Kevin Durant, the Golden State Warriors just ensured that another All-Star won't be going anywhere any time soon

According to Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN, Draymond Green has agreed to a four-year, $100 million max contract extension with the Golden State Warriors. With one year and $18 million left on his current deal, Green is now under contract for five more seasons at $118 million in total.

Green would have reached unrestricted free agency next summer in one of the weakest classes in recent memory. There, he would have been eligible for a four-year deal starting at a projected $35.4 million in the first season, but Green decided to take the sure thing and remain with the only team that he has ever known.