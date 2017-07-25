Draymond Green's civil suit accuser says, 'I still feel his hand on my jaw'

Last July, Draymond Green was charged with misdemeanor assault after an altercation with a former Michigan State football player in an East Lansing bar, and later settled the criminal case.

Now, Green is facing a civil suit regarding the case.

Jermaine Edmondson, the former MSU player, and Bianca Williams brought claims of physical assault, bullying and misleading statements against the Warriors star stemming from two incidents in Michigan last summer, according to lawyer Lisa Bloom, who is representing the accusers. The first sentence of their lawsuit claims that "Draymond Green is a bully."

Edmondson made a statement, saying, "I still feel his hand on my jaw."

Man at center of Draymond Green lawsuit speaks out, says "I still feel his hand on my jaw." https://t.co/JCyDGl6LcI pic.twitter.com/a2rhtD7Myw — NBC Bay Area (@nbcbayarea) July 25, 2017

Katherine Grubaugh, a representative for Green, issued the following statement on his behalf:



"This lawsuit relates to an incident that occurred in East Lansing, Michigan over a year ago, for which Draymond paid a noise violation fine. Draymond looks forward to defending himself and clearing up the misinformation put forth today."

Green said he believes the issue "will be resolved soon."