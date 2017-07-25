Draymond Green's civil suit accuser says, 'I still feel his hand on my jaw'
The Golden State forward is accused of assault, battery and making misleading statements
Last July, Draymond Green was charged with misdemeanor assault after an altercation with a former Michigan State football player in an East Lansing bar, and later settled the criminal case.
Now, Green is facing a civil suit regarding the case.
Jermaine Edmondson, the former MSU player, and Bianca Williams brought claims of physical assault, bullying and misleading statements against the Warriors star stemming from two incidents in Michigan last summer, according to lawyer Lisa Bloom, who is representing the accusers. The first sentence of their lawsuit claims that "Draymond Green is a bully."
Edmondson made a statement, saying, "I still feel his hand on my jaw."
Katherine Grubaugh, a representative for Green, issued the following statement on his behalf:
"This lawsuit relates to an incident that occurred in East Lansing, Michigan over a year ago, for which Draymond paid a noise violation fine. Draymond looks forward to defending himself and clearing up the misinformation put forth today."
Green said he believes the issue "will be resolved soon."
-
Blazers send Crabbe to Nets
The Nets get their shooter a year later, and the Blazers reportedly will waive Nicholson
-
Odds say Kyrie starts season with Cavs
The All-Star point guard has requested a trade away from the Cavs
-
Wolves poke fun at Dave Chappelle
Chappelle laid down the 'ceremonial first bricks' at the Target Center back in 2013
-
Billups was aware of Irving's unrest
Billups was offered a job to take over the basketball operations in Cleveland but turned it...
-
Larry Nance Jr. reconnects with pen pal
The Lakers power forward invited her as a guest to an NBA game in Los Angeles
-
LeBron weighs in on Kyrie rumors
LeBron called a report that he would beat up Kyrie Irving 'not facts'
Add a Comment