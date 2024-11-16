The NBA has announced that Draymond Green has been assessed a Flagrant 1 foul for a play during the Warriors' 123-118 win over the Grizzlies on Friday night.

The play happened in the third quarter when Green lost his footing while driving to the rim past Jaren Jackson Jr. Grizzlies rookie Zach Edey recovered the ball, and as he tried to pass it ahead to a teammate, he fell to the ground.

During the game, no foul was called, but upon replay, you can see that after Green fell to the ground, his left arm got tangled up with Edey's right leg, causing him to fall. Officials didn't think there was anything at the moment to call a foul, but now, a day later, after reviewing the tape, they've upgraded it to a Flagrant 1.

Here's the play in question:

After Memphis' loss, coach Taylor Jenkins took exception with what he felt should've been a foul on Green. When speaking about Edey's performance Friday night, Jenkins praised the rookie, who finished with 14 points and nine rebounds, but called out Green for what he felt should've been a foul.

"Overall, thought [Edey] was really good," Jenkins said. "And very disappointing, there was that one play, we were about to start the break and he's been playing really hard to try to outlet, and Draymond grabs his leg and pulls him down and it doesn't get reviewed. So I know there's a code in this league, and I don't understand how that wasn't reviewed. Very disappointing."

Edey felt similarly about the play, saying after the game, "It definitely wasn't a basketball play."

Though Green wasn't called for the foul, he was ultimately ejected from the game in the fourth quarter after being assessed two technical fouls nearly within 30 seconds of each other. Neither Green nor Warriors coach Steve Kerr -- who had a heated exchange with officials during the game -- talked about the officiating after the game.