Draymond mum after latest ejection, clash with refs: 'I'm going to save my money'

The Golden State Warriors had a rough night on Tuesday, falling by 20 points at home to the Oklahoma City Thunder, their second blowout loss against OKC this season.

It was also a tough night for the Warriors' emotional leader, Draymond Green. The All-Star forward was ejected for the third time this season, which moved him into second place in the league for ejections, just one behind his teammate, Kevin Durant.

And with the two technical fouls he picked up before the ejection, he also moved into first place for the most technicals this season with 13. He's now just three technical fouls away from reaching the point where he'll be suspended one game for accumulating too many technicals.

Once a player reaches 16 technicals in a season, he is suspended for one game. That player will receive another one-game suspension for every two technical fouls after that.

Green picked up his first technical for arguing with a ref at the end of the first half. He wound up with a bloody mouth, and was trying to plead his case as he walked off the floor, but was hit with a tech instead.

The ref wasn't hearing it from Draymond. pic.twitter.com/0oym2qCqwm — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) February 7, 2018

Then, early in the fourth quarter, he was hit with a second technical and ejected for throwing the ball at a referee after being called for an offensive foul.

Draymond being Draymond, this led to an incredible gif.

After the game, Draymond declined to speak to reporters: "Nah, I'm going to save my money," when asked if he had anything to say.

It was certainly a tough night on the officiating side of things for the Warriors. In addition to Green's ejection, Kevin Durant was called for one of the worst fouls in NBA history, when Russell Westbrook simply slipped and fell down nowhere near Durant.