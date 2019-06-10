Duke's RJ Barrett says Knicks are only team he'll work out for ahead of 2019 NBA Draft: 'This is the place I want to be'
Barrett is expected to be a top pick in this month's draft
The 2019 NBA Draft is now just 10 days away, which means it's time for teams to start finishing up player workouts and finalizing their draft boards. One player teams can cross off their list for potential workout invitees is Duke's RJ Barrett, who said on Monday afternoon that the New York Knicks are the only team he'll work out for and meet with ahead of the draft.
Barrett was in New York on Monday for a workout, and spoke with reporters after the session, saying, "This is where I want to be. I hope they draft me."
Barrett, a 6-7 swingman, was the No. 1 prospect in the class of 2019 heading into the season, but was surpassed by his college teammate and viral sensation, Zion Williamson. Still, despite some concerns about his 3-point shooting -- he shot just 30.8 percent from deep -- and decision making, he averaged 22.6 points and 7.6 rebounds, and is expected to be a top pick.
Most mock drafts -- including those from both Kyle Boone and Gary Parrish of CBS Sports -- have him going No. 3 overall to the Knicks after Williamson and Ja Morant.
Judging by these quotes, Barrett would be thrilled if the draft played out that way. However, there are some other factors at play here, including the possibility of an Anthony Davis trade, in which case the Knicks would assuredly have to include the No. 3 pick. But if that doesn't pan out, Barrett to the Knicks appears to be a likely scenario.
