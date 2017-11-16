Durant says NBA Finals 3-pointer over 'idol' LeBron was like 'passing the torch to me'

After his controversial move to Golden State in the summer of 2016, which many people still can't let go of, Kevin Durant finally won his first championship last season. In the process, he was named Finals MVP for his outstanding performance, averaging 35.2 points, 8.2 rebounds, 5.4 assists, and 1.6 blocks as the Warriors beat the Cavaliers in five games.

While he was spectacular every game in that series, what everyone remembers most is his clutch 3-pointer over LeBron James with less than a minute to go in Game 3, which put the Warriors up by one. They went on to win the game 118-113, giving them a 3-0 series lead.

In a new interview with GQ, Durant spoke about that shot. In addition to calling it the "best moment I ever had," KD said he felt like hitting that shot over his idol was a passing of the torch. Via GQ:

"That was the best moment I ever had," Durant told me. "I made the game-winning shot in the finals against my f------ idol. Somebody that I really, really, really followed since I was a ninth-grade high schooler. I felt like he was passing the torch to me."

While LeBron is still probably the best player in the world, Durant certainly has an argument. He's younger, has an equally versatile game, and is coming off of one of the greatest all-time Finals performances, in which his team beat LeBron's.

Regardless, Durant is at worst the second-best player in the world, and there's no need to split hairs between the two. In any case, it will be interesting to see what, if anything, LeBron says in response to this. He's been on fire with the media lately, so we could be in for another great quote from The King.