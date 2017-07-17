Dwight Howard denies beef with Kobe Bryant with Lakers, blames media
Howard and Kobe were teammates for one season and it went over with mixed results.
The Lakers' trade to acquire Dwight Howard from the Magic in 2012 was a blockbuster that sent one of the league's best centers to L.A. to join Kobe Bryant at the tail of his career. It didn't work out, lasting only one season.
Among those misfortunes was a well-chronicled rift between the team's superstars, a beef the Howard -- now with the Charlotte Hornets -- denied in a Twitter Q&A over the weekend.
Whether the beef was real, it seems pretty clear something was amiss. After one season, Howard left for Houston.
