Dwight Howard denies beef with Kobe Bryant with Lakers, blames media

The Lakers' trade to acquire Dwight Howard from the Magic in 2012 was a blockbuster that sent one of the league's best centers to L.A. to join Kobe Bryant at the tail of his career. It didn't work out, lasting only one season.

Among those misfortunes was a well-chronicled rift between the team's superstars, a beef the Howard -- now with the Charlotte Hornets -- denied in a Twitter Q&A over the weekend.

we didn't beef. Since we were losing they needed a story that would sell — Dwight Howard (@DwightHoward) July 16, 2017

Whether the beef was real, it seems pretty clear something was amiss. After one season, Howard left for Houston.