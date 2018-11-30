Dwight Howard injury update: Wizards center likely to have surgery for gluteal injury, per report

Washington Wizards center Dwight Howard will likely need a surgical procedure in order to provide relief from a lingering gluteal injury that has sidelined him throughout the early parts of this season, according to a report from ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski.

Howard, 32, has appeared in just nine games for the Wizards on the season after signing a two-year, $11 million deal with the organization in free agency over the summer. Washington has gone 4-5 in the games that Howard has played.

From Wojnarowski:

"Howard received a recommendation from a nerve specialist in Los Angeles on Thursday and might seek further consultation before making a final decision on a surgery that would cause him to miss a significant portion of the regular season. Howard aggravated a piriformis muscle injury in a Nov. 18 game against Portland, and has missed 12 of the Wizards' 21 games this season, plus training camp."

Wizards head coach Scott Brooks recently stated that Howard's injury "hasn't gotten much better."

When he has been out on the floor for the WIzards, Howard has been pretty productive, averaging 12.8 points and 9.2 rebounds in 25.6 minutes per game. Washington will take on the Philadelphia 76ers in their next game on Friday (7 p.m. ET, Watch on fuboTV with NBA League Pass extension), once again without Howard's services.

It is not clear at this point how much time Howard may miss if he does indeed undergo surgery. In the meantime, the Wizards will have to continue to rely on Thomas Bryant and Ian Mahinmi for production from the center spot.