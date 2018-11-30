Dwight Howard injury update: Wizards center to undergo surgery on ailing back, per report

Washington Wizards center Dwight Howard will have a surgical procedure performed in order to provide relief from a lingering back injury that has sidelined him throughout the early parts of this season, according to a report from Shams Charania of The Athletic.

Charania also reports that Howard is likely to miss eight weeks as he recovers from the injury. Howard aggravated the injury in a game against the Portland Trail Blazers on Nov. 18.

Howard, 32, has appeared in just nine games for the Wizards on the season after signing a two-year, $11 million deal with the organization in free agency over the summer. Washington has gone 4-5 in the games that Howard has played. The Wizards had signed him after he was traded from the Charlotte Hornets to the Brooklyn Nets before eventually being bought out over the summer.

Wizards head coach Scott Brooks recently stated that Howard's injury "hasn't gotten much better."

When he has been out on the floor for the WIzards, Howard has been pretty productive, averaging 12.8 points and 9.2 rebounds in 25.6 minutes per game. In the meantime, the Wizards will have to continue to rely on Thomas Bryant and Ian Mahinmi for production from the center spot. They'll take on the Philadelphia 76ers in their next game on Friday (7 p.m. ET, Watch on fuboTV with NBA League Pass extension).

The Wizards have already had their fair share of issues off the court with reports surfacing that John Wall or Bradley Beal could be traded at some point this season. Bradley Beal recently relieved that he doesn't have to be traded, but it may not be his decision. ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski recently reported that the team is open to trading Beal or Wall and Beal is garnering more interest so far.