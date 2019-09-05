Dwight Howard is eager for redemption with the Lakers: 'I know sometimes people don't get second chances'

Things didn't go so well for veteran center Dwight Howard during his first stint with the Los Angeles Lakers back in 2012-13 as he clashed with All-Star guard Kobe Bryant, and the team failed to live up to lofty preseason expectations. Howard then left the Lakers to sign with the Houston Rockets in free agency after only one season. Now that he's back in the purple and gold though, Howard is eager for a shot at redemption.

"I'm excited to be back on the team. I'm very excited to see [all the Lakers fans] at the games," Howard said. "I'm looking forward to giving 110 percent.

"I know sometimes people don't get second chances, but when you do get a second chance, you make sure you do the best you can do so it wipes away everything that happened the first time. I'm looking forward to it. I think we're going to have an unbelievable season and I can't wait to put on the purple and gold and tear down some rims, block some shots, and hug some fans."

You can see Howard's comments below, via the Lakers:

Despite the unsatisfactory way that Howard's first stint with the Lakers ended, he never harbored any ill will toward the fans, or the franchise, but is instead looking at his second go-around with the team as a fresh start.

"I never had any ill will toward any of the fans here in L.A.," Howard said, via ESPN. "I loved this city from the first moment I've been here and started playing in the NBA. It was never nothing against anybody here [on] the team or anything like that, it was just a decision I made. I love this city. I love playing in L.A. I'm back here, so none of that stuff in the past even really matters to me anymore. I think we all have a fresh start.

"It's been six years, in 2020 it'll be seven years. ... I'm big on numbers. Seven is for new beginnings ... I'm looking forward to having a fresh start with the fans and stuff like that. Show them my only dedication is to putting another banner up here in Los Angeles."

Once one of the league's premier players, the 33-year-old Howard had a couple of tough years, both on and off the court. However, after a productive summer he appears to be in a good place, both physically and mentally.

"This summer was very important to me as an individual," Howard said. "Got a chance to really isolate myself. Not from people but just really isolate, really try to get alone and become one with myself and become more balanced. This summer was really, really important for me."

Howard was ultimately unable to contribute to a Los Angeles title team during his first go-around in the city, but he has something that is rare in sports: a second chance. Now, he just has to take advantage of it.