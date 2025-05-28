Following their NBA championship in 2020, the Los Angeles Lakers took a sharp dip that resulted in major disappointments in each of the next two seasons. Now, Dwight Howard and Kentavious Caldwell-Pope argue the Lakers would have won two more titles if the roster remained the same.

Howard and Caldwell-Pope, teammates on that championship team, said the 2019-20 Lakers were a special mix of personalities. That led to an impressive run in the NBA bubble at the end of the season.

"That team, we had a lot of moments where everything just clicked for us, off the court and on the court," Caldwell-Pope said on the "Above the Rim" podcast. "... I spent more time with my team than my family."

Reflecting on the changes made after that championship season, Howard lamented the fact that Lakers general manager Rob Pelinka tinkered with the roster in the offseason.

"Man, Rob, why'd you do us like that?" Howard said. "We could've won us two more."

Caldwell-Pope agreed with that assessment, and Howard added that LeBron James might be retired by now if the Lakers did add two more banners.

"We coulda won two more, then everybody coulda retired," Howard said. "LeBron coulda been done retired, man."

That would have given James six championships, pulling him even with Michael Jordan and cementing his case as the best of all-time, according to Caldwell-Pope.

"No more GOAT talk," Caldwell-Pope added. "That would've put him at six."

In the offseason after their 2020 NBA title, the Lakers chose not to re-sign Howard, who went to the Philadelphia 76ers in free agency. Caldwell-Pope remained on the roster, but there were other notable changes. Avery Bradley, Rajon Rondo and Danny Green were a few more key departures. Dennis Schröder, Andre Drummond and Montrezl Harrell were a few of the significant additions made prior to the 2020-21 campaign.

The following season, Los Angeles finished seventh in the Western Conference and lost to the Phoenix Suns in the first round of the NBA Playoffs. In 2021-22, the Lakers failed to reach the postseason at all.