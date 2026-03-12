Dwight Howard has officially retired. If you're thinking, "I thought he already did?" you're not alone, especially since he was inducted into the Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame in 2025. But as it turns out, he never officially announced his retirement from basketball -- until Friday -- despite last suiting up for an NBA team in 2022.

Howard, 40, took to social media to announce he's hanging up his Superman cape. The "Superman" nickname became synonymous with his high-flying, ultra-athletic playing style that led to countless highlight dunks over anyone brave enough to be in the vicinity when he caught a lob or got downhill for a dunk.

"Woke up today on the 12th of this month and I figured it's time to move on from Superman!" Howard wrote on social media. "... But now I'm taking off the cape and retiring from all basketball to pour into my family and give back to communities worldwide. I know some of you might think I thought he already 'retired' but I didn't… the game retired me!"

Howard said he "still had more left to give" to the game of basketball, but in his retirement, he plans to use the knowledge he's gained to pass it down to the next generation of hoopers. Howard also mentioned that while he didn't get a farewell tour, he'll use the 12th day of each month to travel to different cities and do random acts of kindness to make people smile.

Howard's beaming smile became one of his most recognizable features during his prime. It wasn't uncommon to see him posterizing someone with a smile on his face, or showing his sense of humor on and off the court, garnering love and criticism alike throughout his playing career.

As the No. 1 overall pick of the Orlando Magic in the 2004 NBA Draft out of high school, Howard immediately gained popularity and attention as a rim-protecting, high-flying big who didn't fit into the mold of slow-footed centers. He became an eight-time All-Star, three-time Defensive Player of the Year and earned a championship late in his career with the Los Angeles Lakers in 2020. He routinely led the league in rebounds and blocks, and is one of only 17 players in league history to record 30-plus rebounds in a single game.

Perhaps the most well-known moment of Howard's career came in the 2008 Slam Dunk Contest, where he donned a red Superman cape and didn't just dunk the ball, but threw it through the hoop after taking off from several feet in front of the free-throw line.

Over his 18 years in the league, Howard played on seven teams, and while he was past his "Superman" days, he still proved to be a valuable role player on that championship Lakers squad.

Howard was officially inducted into the Hall of Fame in 2025, so it's a bit atypical for someone to announce retirement after they've already been enshrined. But Howard was an atypical player. He was dominant on the floor, but always had a smile on his face when doing it. He never took himself too seriously, showing that the journey to the Hall of Fame doesn't have to follow a single mold.