Dwight Howard has signed a deal with a Taiwanese professional team, the Taoyuan Leopards, he announced Monday. Howard, who has played 18 NBA seasons and made eight All-Star teams, played last season for the Los Angeles Lakers. However, after a disappointing year in his third stint in purple and gold, he could not find a new home in the NBA for this season. So, as he revealed on social media, he's headed to Taiwan.

Howard will not be the only NBA alum on his new team. Deyonta Davis, who went No. 31 overall in the 2016 NBA Draft -- five picks before Malcolm Brogdon -- and played in Atlanta and Memphis, will be his front-court partner. Troy Williams, who spent time with the Grizzlies, Knicks, Rockets and Kings, is also on the roster.

The Leopards are in just their second year in existence, as is the T1 Taiwanese league as a whole, and after an 8-22 season in their debut, they are now hoping to take a big step forward with a former NBA star. Howard immediately becomes the most recognizable name in the entire Taiwanese league.

There are a number of former NBA stars still looking for work, including teammates of Howard's in Los Angeles last season like Carmelo Anthony and Isaiah Thomas. Some are choosing to wait for possible NBA opportunities that could arise as a result of injuries, but Howard has decided to explore a second career internationally as many aging NBA players do. With a Hall of Fame resume already built, he can now build a new fan base in another country.