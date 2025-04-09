Dwight Howard, eight-time NBA All-Star and Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame inductee, will be joining the BIG3 for his final season of professional basketball. Howard will play for the Los Angeles Riot in 2025 as he looks to close out his pro career on a high note.

BIG3 creator and CEO Ice Cube announced the addition of Howard on Wednesday. The three-time NBA Defensive Player of the Year will join the Riot as the league switches to a city-based model for the first time.

"On behalf of the entire league, I want to be the first one to welcome Dwight Howard to the BIG3," Ice Cube said in a statement. "His legacy speaks for itself, and he still has fun playing the game. We all know that Dwight Howard can do more on the basketball court than he was able to show in the NBA. So, it's going to be nice to see him open up his game and show his all-around skills on the court in the BIG3.

"He's a perfect fit for the league, not just because of his athleticism and size but also due to our shared desire to grow the game of basketball around the world. We are honored that he has chosen to bring his game and star power to the BIG3. I look forward to seeing him challenge our 3-on-3 stars this summer and see if he can win himself another Championship."

Not only will Howard be playing for the Riot, but he'll also serve as a player-captain alongside co-captains Jordan Crawford and Elijah Stewart under coach Nick Young. Howard said he would love to bring another title to L.A., but he also wants to grow the sport of basketball.

"I'm excited to join Ice Cube and the BIG3 - especially right after being inducted into the basketball Hall of Fame," Howard said. "Words can't describe how grateful I am for these opportunities. I can't wait to join the LA Riot and try to bring another championship to the city of LA. But, the ultimate goal I have is to help the league go global."

Howard spent 18 seasons in the NBA with seven different teams, including the Los Angeles Lakers, with whom he won a championship in 2020. At the height of his powers, Howard earned first-team All-NBA honors five years in a row from 2008-12, and he led the league in rebounding on five different occasions. He'll bring that defensive prowess to the BIG3, but the 3-on-3 league should also let him showcase his offensive skill too.

Howard's Riot will be one of eight city-based teams in the 2025 season, joining Boston, Chicago, Dallas, Detroit, Houston, Miami and the DMV area. Star-studded roster announcements are just on the horizon.