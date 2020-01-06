Dwight Howard will reportedly participate in All-Star dunk contest as dream season with Lakers continues

On Sunday night, Dwight Howard starred for the Lakers during a 15-0 fourth-quarter run that lifted them past the Detroit Pistons, racking up three of his five blocked shots in the final frame to go with 11 points and nine boards for the game. On Monday, The Athletic reported that Howard will rekindle his Superman ways as a participant in this year's All-Star dunk contest in Chicago.

Indeed, Howard's throwback season continues.

It's interesting because Howard is thriving this season in a way he never really has during his NBA career, as a true supporting player with a specific role in which he has fully invested on a team with championship aspirations. It's not a throwback in that way. It's a birth of sorts. A new lease on NBA life.

But Howard is plenty familiar with playing a major role on a contending team. It's all too easy to forget he was one of the most dominant players in the league back when he was leading the Orlando Magic to the Finals. He stubbornly clung to that level of relevance long past his superstar expiration date. He wanted to assert his post-up prominence. He clashed with Kobe Bryant during his first Lakers go-round. He washed out in Houston. He journeyed through Atlanta, Charlotte and Washington -- all stops that included at least whispers of Howard's team-killing mojo.

But here he is, in some ways one of the fulcrums on which the Lakers' championship prospects swing. He's laughing again, but not in a distracting, childish way. Winning makes everything look fun. The Lakers are a two-big counter to the small-ball rage. Anthony Davis prefers the power forward spot. Howard and JaVale McGee, take on the center's defensive responsibilities, rim-protecting and rebounding while taking whatever offensive scraps come their way via lobs and offensive rebounds.

It's all working, in large part because Howard has accepted his limitations and McGee has rediscovered strengths. Davis, McGee and Howard accounted for 19 of the Lakers' 20 blocks on Friday, which was one off of the franchise record and the highest number of single-game blocks a team has posted since Toronto's 20 in 2001.

"Give [Howard] credit, he's making an impact without any fuss," a league exec recently told CBS Sports. "I sure didn't see this coming."

Give the Lakers credit, too. When Howard's name came up as a possible summer addition, a lot of people snickered. Now it's the Lakers and the ever-smiling Howard getting the last laugh.