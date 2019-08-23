Dwight Howard will sign with Lakers after finalizing buyout with Grizzlies, report says

Dwight Howard is finalizing a buyout with the Memphis Grizzlies, and once that is complete, he plans to sign with the Los Angeles Lakers according to Shams Charania of The Athletic. According to Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN, Howard's deal will be non-guaranteed.

The 15-year NBA veteran spent the 2012-13 season with the Lakers, but his brief tenure in Los Angeles ended badly. Injuries limited his effectiveness for much of the season, and after a disappointing first-round exit, he left the team in free agency to join the Houston Rockets. He went on to play for the Atlanta Hawks, Charlotte Hornets and Washington Wizards after that, but a combination of age, injuries and unpopularity in locker rooms have led to him falling out of favor in the league. But with DeMarcus Cousins expected to miss significant time with a torn ACL, the Lakers needed a backup center, and are giving Howard a chance to prove himself to the team.

CBS Sports will continue to update this news story as necessary.