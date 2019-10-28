Dwight Howard's redemption tour with Lakers hit a high point in win over Hornets: 'He was off the charts'

There isn't a more tumultuous career in the NBA than the ups and downs of Dwight Howard's 15 years in the league. Once considered the best center a team could get, Howard's status as a consistent fixture in All-Star Games and a top-five finisher in MVP voting for several years was quickly downgraded after several unsuccessful stints with teams around the league. He's been called out by Kobe Bryant, called names by Kevin Durant and even Steve Nash was annoyed with him.

Howard's career hasn't been the same ever since he unceremoniously left Orlando to try and play alongside Bryant in Los Angeles. After the Lakers signed Howard for a second time this past summer, it was clear from the start that he was on a short leash with his non-guaranteed contract. If he showed any signs of his usual nonsense, the Lakers could easily cut him, no questions asked.

There weren't many expectations for Howard in Los Angeles this time around. However, after his most recent performance against the Hornets, he's proving that he's still a valuable asset in this league.

Howard put up 16 points, 10 rebounds and four blocks in 22 minutes of the Lakers' win over the Hornets on Sunday night. When he was in the game, he was all business; no jokes, no complaining, just hitting shots and crashing the boards. When he got his first points of the night off a lob pass from Danny Green, the Lakers bench showed excitement for the big man as Staples Center erupted after his thunderous dunk. After the game, coach Frank Vogel praised Howard's performance.

"He was off the charts," Vogel said. "He was a star in his role tonight, and that's what we're asking him to be. Not the superstar he was the first time around, but to be a role player and to be a star in the role, and tonight he was."

For a Lakers team that lacks any real depth, having Howard come in and post a team-high +23 in plus/minus value, while going a perfect 8 for 8 from the field is not only a positive sign for the Lakers, but a confidence boost for Howard, who has been through a lot in his career. While he's no longer considered a superstar, or commanding max contracts, Howard's performance Sunday night showed that he can play the role asked of him without causing headaches, and it reminded everyone that, yeah, Howard is actually pretty good at what he does.

Aside from last year with the Washington Wizards, in which he only played nine games due to injury, Howard has averaged a double-double every season. If he puts up more performances like the one against Charlotte, he could very well get back to that again.