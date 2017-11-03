Dwyane Wade: 'Aint nobody afraid' of the Cleveland Cavaliers

Dwyane Wade hasn't been on the Cavaliers long, but he's already been able to make a few comparisons to this team and his old Heat teams. With LeBron James and Wade together it's easy to make comparisons to this team and his old Miami teams and there is one key difference between the two that Wade sees.

"Ain't nobody afraid," Wade said. "Teams come in here to whip our butt and they're whipping our butt. One thing I did notice at Miami, teams were afraid of us a little bit. Ain't nobody afraid. Maybe at some point it will get there, but not right now. Everyone's playing free, it's early in the year, and everything's going right for everybody but us. And we've got to figure it out." via ESPN

It might seem silly to think NBA teams should be afraid of each other, but there's a certain mindset that contenders strike into weaker teams. The best NBA teams should be seen as forces of nature that needs full effort for four quarters if they're going to be knocked off. In a long 82 game season it's not easy to bring that kind of energy out for every single game. Especially for one that is still expected to win anyways.

Teams don't feel that way about the Cavs, because Cleveland dropping games it should win isn't anything new. It's not a rare sight to see the Cavs lay an egg in a random game against the Nets, Hawks or one of the East's bottom teams. It's something they've been doing for years. Do it long enough and teams will stop having fear. In the regular season at least. If they make the playoffs and win a lot of games there then all these issues become moot.