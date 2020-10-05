The Los Angeles Lakers were firmly in control after the first two games of the NBA Finals. Entering Game 3, the Miami Heat were facing a ton of adversity with starters Bam Adebayo and Goran Dragic being out of the lineup due to injury. But Heat star Jimmy Butler certainly wasn't going to lay down and accept defeat. Butler put together an NBA Finals performance for the ages as he scored 40 points, dished out 13 assists, and grabbed 11 rebounds in a 115-104 Miami win.

Butler's sensational performance was just the third triple-double in NBA Finals history. In addition, the Heat star became the 21st player to record a triple-double in the NBA Finals.

As should come as no surprise, the basketball world was absolutely buzzing following Butler's tremendous Game 3 performance. NBA stars around the league weighed in on Butler night on Twitter.

Dwyane Wade is no stranger to coming up big in the NBA Finals. The Heat legend didn't seem at all surprised by Butler's strong performance in Game 3.

Like many, Portland Trail Blazers star guard CJ McCollum expected the Heat to get swept following the Lakers domination in the first two games of the series. However, Butler made sure that the Heat weren't going down without a fight.

Butler has caught a lot of flack for not being a team player throughout his NBA career. He has been on four different teams in four years... but Miami appears to be suiting Butler very well and Utah Jazz center Rudy Gobert had no problem point that out.

One of Butler's recent teammates, Joel Embiid, had one word to describe Butler's performance. It certainly was nothing if not inspiring.