Dwyane Wade defends his scoring on Aaron Gordon's final dunk: 'I wasn't the only one who gave him a nine'

Dwyane Wade doesn't want to solely shoulder the blame for the controversial way that the 2020 NBA Slam Dunk Contest concluded on Saturday night. Wade was one of the judges that docked points from Aaron Gordon on his final dunk when he hopped over Celtics center over Tacko Fall, which resulted in Derrick Jones Jr. walking away with the win. In the aftermath of the contest, some said that Wade had been biased in favor of Jones Jr., who suits up for Wade's former franchise, the Miami Heat. But Wade said that there was no bias involved.

"It took nine rounds. I mean, it wasn't biased," Wade said. I wasn't the only one who gave him a nine, let's talk about that. There was three people that gave a nine. But people are going to talk. Aaron Gordon is not going to lose any sleep about not winning a dunk contest. He's one of our better NBA players and one of the young stars in this league. But it was entertainment, and at the end of the day, as judges, we had to come up with a winner. It was unfortunate, but we had to."

In addition to Wade, Scottie Pippen and Chadwick Boseman both also gave Gordon a nine for his final dunk over Fall, so Wade is correct in pointing out that he wasn't the only judge not to award a perfect 10. Unsurprisingly, Gordon wasn't happy with the scoring of the judges, as he thought his final dunk deserved a better score.

"Jumping over somebody 7-5 and dunking it is no easy feat," Gordon said. "What did I get, 47? Come on, man. What are we doing?

"I did four straight 50s -- five straight 50s. That's over. It's a wrap. Let's go home. Four 50s in a row in an NBA dunk contest, it's over. But I don't know. Who's running the show?"

This is the second time that Gordon feels like he was robbed of a dunk content title, and as a result, he's done with the event.

"It's a wrap, bro," Gordon said. "I feel like I should have two trophies."

Even though it was Jones Jr. that ultimately hoisted the hardware, an argument could be made that both he and Gordon deserved to win the contest. The fans were the real winner though, as they got to witness one of the most memorable dunk contests in recent memory.