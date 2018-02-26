Dwyane Wade emotional after school shooting victim is buried in his Heat jersey
Stoneman Douglas shooting victim Joaquin Oliver was buried in Wade's Miami Heat jersey
The parents of Joaquin Oliver, one of the victims of the shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School, revealed on Sunday that their son was buried on Feb. 17 in his Dwyane Wade jersey.
Wade, who returned to the Miami Heat from the Cleveland Cavaliers about a week before the shooting, tweeted an emotional response when he first learned the news.
He also spoke with reporters about it on Monday.
"You really can't put that in words. You hurt for the family," Wade said. "If you ever get the opportunity to speak to them, you just try to hope the time where he was alive that you were able to bring some type of joy to his life and something memorable. A story that his family and you guys can talk about.
"Like I said, I retweeted on Twitter, you're going to make me cry. It's emotional even thinking about that, that his parents felt that, buried him in my jersey was something that he wanted. I take pride in what I've done in this state and what I've meant for the youth. I appreciate it."
Stoneman Douglas students returned to campus on Monday in Parkland, Florida, almost two weeks after the Feb. 14 shooting that killed 17 people.
