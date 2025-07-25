Following his buyout from the Phoenix Suns, Bradley Beal signed with the Los Angeles Clippers, joining a veteran-laden group on the hunt for an NBA title. NBA great Dwyane Wade thinks this was the perfect landing spot for Beal at this point in his career.

On his podcast "Time Out with Dwyane Wade," the former Heat superstar said the Clippers were probably an alluring destination for the 32-year-old Beal because of the opportunity to play with James Harden, who is regarded as an excellent teammate.

"I think Bradley's at a place he's wanted to be at," Wade said. "He's playing with a player in James that he's probably wanted to play with for a while. A lot of players want to play with James because of his playmaking ability. I've heard James is a good leader, too. I've never been in the locker room with him, but I've heard guys speak very highly of James Harden in that locker room."

The Clippers, who will be relying on many key players above the age of 30, are bucking the current trend in the NBA. The youngest player in the team's projected rotation for the upcoming season is John Collins, who will be 28 when opening night tips off.

Outside of that, Harden is 35, Kawhi Leonard is 34, Brooks Lopez is 37 and Chris Paul is 40. Beal will be playing with a more experienced and mature group in Los Angeles, which is another reason why it was a good fit, according to Wade.

"To go as a veteran and play with other veteran guys at this time in his career, it's probably something that's needed, wanted and very important to him," Wade said. "To be around guys that are grown as hell. It's a different thing when you're around that kind of energy."

Going into the 2025-26 campaign, there's no denying that the Clippers have some talent on the roster. The big question will be whether they can all stay on the floor together, given the wear and tear on their bodies, but Wade is optimistic.

"I look forward to it," Wade said. "You look at that lineup, and the only thing you can say about it is, 'If they can stay healthy.' That's a good thing. ... If you look at a lineup and say, 'They can be trouble if they stay healthy,' that means we got a chance."

Beal will be entering his 14th NBA season this fall, and he is still in search of his first championship. That's the case for several veterans on the roster, including Harden and Paul. It'll be fascinating to see whether they can put it all together and make at least one more run at a ring.