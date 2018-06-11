Dwyane Wade gives his take on LeBron James' free agency decision, believes choice will be 'more of lifestyle thing'

Free agency doesn't technically begin until July 1, which means there's almost three weeks until teams and players can start officially doing deals. And that also means there's almost three weeks during which everyone can speculate and look for hints and clues about which players will go where. Well, really just one player: LeBron James.

Even in the middle of last season, the speculation started about where "The King" will be suiting up next season, and the talk should only pick up here as we close in on early July. Even fellow NBA players are interested in where he'll play -- not in small part because where he goes could determine the future of a number of players.

Over the weekend, LeBron's close friend Dwyane Wade offered his take on what his buddy will do this summer. Wade believes that LeBron's decision will be more of a "lifestyle thing," because he's so good at basketball it doesn't really matter who his teammates are. Via the Chris and Caron show on Fox Sports Radio (as transcribed by Sporting News):

"I think at this point in his life it's more so of a lifestyle thing," Wade said during an interview on Fox Sports Radio's "Chris and Caron" show. "Where is my family going to be the most comfortable at? Where am I going to be the happiest at? Because basketball-wise he's so great, he can take along whoever."

If anyone has insight into what LeBron is thinking, or what will be important to him in his decision, it's Wade. So could this be a hint that LeBron will move somewhere like Los Angeles or perhaps return to Miami? Perhaps, but this seems more like Wade just offering his opinion like everyone else.

In reality, it's likely that no one knows what LeBron will decide -- even he might not have made up his mind yet. Following the Cavaliers' loss to the Warriors in the Finals, he said at the postgame press conference that he had "no idea" if he's played his last game for the Cavs.