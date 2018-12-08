Dwyane Wade gives sign-holding Heat fan his shoe after game, which leads to uncontrollable tears

Heat fans who traveled to Phoenix on Friday night got to enjoy their team dominate the Suns for a 115-98 victory, its third win in four games.

Only one of them, however, broke down in tears after Dwyane Wade provided the gift of a lifetime.

Spotted early on for his court-side sign depicting Wade's dunk on Anderson Varejao back in 2009-10, the lucky fan witnessed a rather off night for Wade against Phoenix. The longtime Heat star, who returned to Miami this season after a two-year stretch with the Chicago Bulls and Cleveland Cavaliers, finished with just two points on Friday, going 0-for-6 from the floor.

BEST WADE SIGN WE’VE SEEN THIS SEASON! 🐐 pic.twitter.com/S9CTlH2E3J — Miami HEAT (@MiamiHEAT) December 8, 2018

Still, the fan couldn't have left the game any less pleased with Wade -- or any more in awe of him. As seen on Twitter, the 12-time NBA All-Star spotted the sign-holding Heat fanatic and approached him after the game, shaking hands and then giving away one of his shoes as a token of respect. Apparently overwhelmed by the gesture, the fan was then spotted in his seat, clutching the sneaker and bawling over his unexpected prize.

That’s some Heat passion right there. Fan shedding some tears after getting a shoe from Dwyane Wade post game. (Via @FOXSportsHEAT) pic.twitter.com/K1LbAQQj1V — Will Manso (@WillManso) December 8, 2018

If this guy wasn't Dwyane Wade's biggest fan coming into this weekend, he sure is now.