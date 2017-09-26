Dwyane Wade is reuniting with LeBron James in Cleveland: 3 burning questions

Dwyane Wade got his wish when the Chicago Bulls bought him out, and now it looks like he will get to team up with his banana boat buddy LeBron James again. Assuming that Wade signing with the Cleveland Cavaliers is essentially a done deal, here are three questions about this partnership:

1. Who starts?

Maybe this changes nothing. At 35, Wade's best role on most championship contenders would be a playmaking sixth man. He could steady the offense when James is on the bench, take advantage of backups and play fewer minutes than ever before in order to stay fresh for the playoffs. The twist is that, as long as Isaiah Thomas is out of the lineup -- so, until January, maybe -- there is an argument to be made that Wade should start. Coach Tyronn Lue could decide to go with Derrick Rose, J.R. Smith, James, Kevin Love and Tristan Thompson, but a Wade-Smith-James-Love-Thompson unit makes a lot of sense.

I know: Wade is not a point guard, exactly. He hasn't called himself a point guard since his rookie season. If you play that position next to LeBron, though, you don't do it traditionally. James is going to be the one who has the ball most of the time, and Wade knows how to play off of him better than Rose does. This could also be more of a favor to Rose than a demotion -- he will be able to establish his rhythm with the second unit, and he won't have to make much of an adjustment when Thomas comes back.

There is also the possibility that the Cavs could start Wade instead of Smith. I think this would be a mistake because of the spacing and defensive problems that would come with playing Rose and Wade together, but crazier things have happened.

Anyway, the better question might be who finishes. Wade takes pride in being a closer, and I'm curious to see if he'll be on the floor at the end of tight games, especially after Thomas returns.

2. Is that magical chemistry with LeBron still there?

One way to minimize the potential spacing issues is for Wade to become one of the best cutters in the league again. As ESPN's Tom Haberstroh wrote three years ago, the future Hall of Famer was able to space the floor for the Miami Heat because opposing defenses were terrified of the way he moved without the ball. Wade had amazing instincts and timing when it came to cutting to the basket, and James, one of the best passers the league has ever seen, was always looking for him when he took off. That version of Wade has disappeared, but perhaps it can come back when he's on the court with James and surrounded by great shooters.

It took a little while for James and Wade to figure out how to make each other better in Miami, but when it happened, they were just about unstoppable. Nobody expects Wade to be an All-NBA player again, but if his presence just helps Cleveland diversify its offense, the signing will be worth it. The Golden State Warriors are known for their unbelievable 3-point shooting, but their front office also targeted high-IQ players like Shaun Livingston and Andre Iguodala who compensate for their nonexistent or inconsistent range by contributing elsewhere. Next to James, Wade should be able to do that for the Cavs, at least on one end of the court.

3. Does this tilt the balance of power in a potential rematch with the Warriors?

Not really. It would take a stunning defensive renaissance from Wade in order for him to be a real difference-maker against Golden State. He does give Cleveland another creator in crunch time, but if he is on the court in those situations, that almost certainly means that either J.R. Smith or Jae Crowder is not. The Cavs' lesson from last season should have been that they needed to get more versatile, more athletic and more consistent defensively in order to close the gap. While Wade can be effective in his role, he does not address those issues in the in the way that Crowder does.

This is not to say that Cleveland shouldn't have signed him. In the NBA Finals, every possession is crucial, and getting some good minutes out of Wade could help the team hang with the Warriors' second unit. If he dominates the ball too much or plays too many minutes, though, he could put the Cavs in a tough spot. Without an army of long-limbed, two-way players, Lue had to make difficult decisions in the playoffs, sacrificing offense for defense and vice versa. Throwing Wade into the mix will complicate things further.