Dwyane Wade pays surprise visit to Stoneman Douglas High School students

Dwyane Wade's return to a Miami was a triumphant one. Sure he wasn't there to lead the team in minutes or become a scorer, but he's forever ingrained in Miami lore. He's a three-time NBA Finals winner, a face of the franchise, and the Heat trading for him at the deadline ended up bolstering jersey sales, particularly of the popular Miami Vice look.

With that in mind, it should come as no surprise that Wade is giving back to the community. After the Stoneman Douglas shooting that took place on Feb. 14, killing 17 people, Wade paid a surprise visit to the school to raise its spirits. It clearly worked, as students were beyond thrilled to see Wade.

Thx @DwyaneWade for casually dropping by our school and causing a stampede in the cafeteria. An interesting lunch to be sure, thank you for your support! pic.twitter.com/jwOaWnm0TW — Diego Pfeiffer #NEVERAGAIN (@firepfeiffer1) March 7, 2018

The kids had no idea Wade was making an appearance, and the reaction was about what you would expect.

What an amazing lunch period for the students at Stoneman Douglas High School as @DwyaneWade made a surprise visit!



(Video courtesy: @sebiloveschoco) pic.twitter.com/ESB1YVWdtG — WSVN 7 News (@wsvn) March 7, 2018

Wade gave a quick speech to the Stoneman Douglas students, many of whom have become activists in their own right in the wake of the shooting.

Much appreciation goes out to @DwyaneWade for visiting our school and showing his support. Changing the world, one dribble at a time. #MarchForOurLives pic.twitter.com/BDjXqxNluP — 🔥HƆƧTIƎᗡ ИAYЯ🔥 (@Ryan_Deitsch) March 7, 2018

Afterwards, Wade hinted at future plans for things to come with Stoneman Douglas, while praising the intelligence and understanding of the students he spoke to.

I just had a great conversation with some of the students at Stoneman Douglas High School about some important/impactful things that they have planned. I’m looking forward to being more involved in the change that they WILL create. #MSDStrong 💪🏾💪🏾💪🏾 — DWade (@DwyaneWade) March 7, 2018

Our conversation about bridging the gap between the students from Parkland, Florida and Chicago was really impressive. These young adults GET IT. They understand the power of their voices for the ones that often go unheard! — DWade (@DwyaneWade) March 7, 2018

Wade's return to Miami has been marked by memories on the court. Whether it's an impossible fadeaway shot over Lonzo Ball or a game-winner at the buzzer, Wade clearly wants to make a difference elsewhere. He dedicated his season to Joaquin Oliver, a 14-year-old victim of the shooting who was buried in his Heat jersey. Teacher Debbie Jacobson said that she had a message from Oliver, who was also called "Guac."

Meeting this man would have meant the world to Joaquin Oliver, one of our fallen 17. I gave Dwayne Wade a hug from Guac and told him how much he loved him! Thank you for being generous with your time today! A real bright spot for our kids! pic.twitter.com/BNwmfa751e — Debbie Jacobson (@MrsJMSD) March 7, 2018

It's the kind of experience that you love to see athletes using their platform for. And if Wade's tweets are any indication, we've hardly heard the last of Stoneman Douglas High School. As for Wade? His Heat are currently the No. 8 seed in the East, netting them the last playoff spot if the season were to end Wednesday. If his success continues, he'll be playing in the playoffs for Guac. It would be a fitting way to end his season (and possibly his career). Until then, all he can do is try to lead the Heat to wins.