Dwyane Wade pays surprise visit to Stoneman Douglas High School students
Wade is making the most of his return to Miami
Dwyane Wade's return to a Miami was a triumphant one. Sure he wasn't there to lead the team in minutes or become a scorer, but he's forever ingrained in Miami lore. He's a three-time NBA Finals winner, a face of the franchise, and the Heat trading for him at the deadline ended up bolstering jersey sales, particularly of the popular Miami Vice look.
With that in mind, it should come as no surprise that Wade is giving back to the community. After the Stoneman Douglas shooting that took place on Feb. 14, killing 17 people, Wade paid a surprise visit to the school to raise its spirits. It clearly worked, as students were beyond thrilled to see Wade.
The kids had no idea Wade was making an appearance, and the reaction was about what you would expect.
Wade gave a quick speech to the Stoneman Douglas students, many of whom have become activists in their own right in the wake of the shooting.
Afterwards, Wade hinted at future plans for things to come with Stoneman Douglas, while praising the intelligence and understanding of the students he spoke to.
Wade's return to Miami has been marked by memories on the court. Whether it's an impossible fadeaway shot over Lonzo Ball or a game-winner at the buzzer, Wade clearly wants to make a difference elsewhere. He dedicated his season to Joaquin Oliver, a 14-year-old victim of the shooting who was buried in his Heat jersey. Teacher Debbie Jacobson said that she had a message from Oliver, who was also called "Guac."
It's the kind of experience that you love to see athletes using their platform for. And if Wade's tweets are any indication, we've hardly heard the last of Stoneman Douglas High School. As for Wade? His Heat are currently the No. 8 seed in the East, netting them the last playoff spot if the season were to end Wednesday. If his success continues, he'll be playing in the playoffs for Guac. It would be a fitting way to end his season (and possibly his career). Until then, all he can do is try to lead the Heat to wins.
