Dwyane Wade plans to work out with LeBron James before Lakers games, leaves door open for return: 'You never know'

Miami Heat legend Dwyane Wade may be recently retired from the NBA, but he appears to be leaving the door open for a potential return to action, and he plans to stay in NBA-level shape just in case he decides that he has a little more left to give to the game.

"I'm done, but my trainer is going to keep me in shape just in case something happens," Wade said of a possible return, via the Los Angeles Times. "I'm going to stay in shape because you never know. Never say never."

In order to stay close to the game, Wade, who now resides in Los Angeles, plans to work out with his good friend and former teammate LeBron James before Lakers games during the upcoming season, both at the team's practice facility and at the Staples Center (queue the speculation about a potential reunion between the two).

"You're definitely going to see me out there," Wade said. "I'll be there early to work out with LeBron before the game starts. I just want to stay around it and be as involved as I can."

Perhaps Wade will ultimately be lured out of retirement, but in the meantime, he's content to share his vast knowledge of the game with the league's younger generation of players.

"The cool thing is I have a great relationship with all the players," Wade said. "It's already something I do. I've been working out in the gym with guys like Ben Simmons and Josh Hart this summer in L.A. I'm able to pass my knowledge down to them, so it's not necessary for me to have an official role with a team to do that. I love the game of basketball, and any time I can get in the gym with one of these younger players, I'm going to do it no matter what."

Wade is well past his prime as a player, but he showed last season that he is still capable of considerable on-court contributions, so it wouldn't be especially surprising if he decided to lace his Li-Ning's back up, especially if a return meant a chance to chase one more title with James.