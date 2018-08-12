Dwyane Wade reveals the only team he'll play for in the 2018-19 season, and it's not in China
Wade took China off the table and said he'll play only for the Heat if he returns next season
Dwyane Wade said Saturday that China, once considered a potential landing spot for him to play his 16th season of professional basketball, is no longer on the table. Instead, it's the Miami Heat or bust if he does commit to returning next season.
"Heat only," Wade said, closing the door on China. "If I'm playing the game of basketball this year, it'll be in a Miami uniform. If I don't, I'll be living in Miami and somewhere else probably."
Wade said there is "no clock" on when he will decide if he is returning, but noted that decisions for long-time teammate Udonis Haslem and himself aren't taken lightly. And neither Heat veteran is rushing it.
"When the time is right for both sides to make a decision on what that is, if it it's right, if it's wrong, whatever the case may be, I think it will be made," Wade said.
Wade, a 12-time All-Star, has spent 13-plus seasons with the Heat. So there is a unique sentimentality with the franchise, which drafted him fifth overall in 2003. That's why if he does return -- or doesn't -- he says he's doing so with the good of the franchise in mind.
"No matter what happens, you guys know me, I'm Miami Heat for life," Wade said. "I'll always be there to make sure that organization continues to make strides whether I'm on the court or off the court."
