Dwyane Wade, Rick Ross collab on single 'Season Ticket Holder', Wade says Kobe Bryant inspired creative career
Wade is entering the rap game with a new single called "Season Ticket Holder"
Dwyane Wade is taking his talents to rap about South Beach, collaborating with Rick Ross on a new single called "Season Ticket Holder." The two are teaming up to release a song for the city of Miami, which is set to drop on Friday.
The former Miami Heat guard promoted the song on social media saying, "A lil something for Miami Wade County @RickRoss"
He said the collaboration came to be after he and Rick Ross sat down to work on a shoe together and Wade expressed interest in doing a song together.
Wade told Good Morning America, "I wanted to get on one song, one day. Rick Ross, who's a good friend of mine, reached out and said 'D, let's do a track for the city. So my last year I filmed a song with Rick Ross called 'Season Ticket Holder.'"
Wade was inspired to go outside of his normal comfort zone and dive into other creative elements by watching everything Kobe Bryant did. He wants to give fans something they can laugh at later and memories to look back on.
Wade was in the NBA for 16 years and won three championships, but before he was famous on the court, he was getting started on a rap career.
The 13-time All-Star was in a child rap group in Chicago the early '90s when he was around nine years old.
Wade describes that the group "Real Fresh" was started by his father, who was determined to make something out of one of his kids.
As to whether the upcoming single is good? He says, "We'll see when it comes out."
Wade has quite the exciting weekend ahead of him. After the song debuts, he will be honored with a jersey retirement at the Heat's game against the Cleveland Cavaliers and Sunday his documentary "D. Wade: Life Unexpected" will screen.
