Dwyane Wade rumors: Chinese team planning to offer the 12-time NBA All-Star a 'monster deal'

Dwyane Wade made his emotional return to the Miami Heat at the trade deadline last season, but the reunion could be short-lived. The veteran guard is an unrestricted free agent this summer, and for the first few weeks of free agency, things were pretty quiet on the Wade front. But now, however, some reports and rumors are starting to trickle out. Could Wade be heading overseas?

According to a report from Sportando, the Chinese side Xianjiang Flying Tigers are preparing to make a "monster" offer for Wade. He's currently on tour in China, and just recently signed a lifetime deal with Chinese shoe brand Li-Ning reported to be worth tens of millions of dollars. So clearly he has connections in China, and depending on what kind of money Xianjiang may be offering, perhaps that option could be enticing.

The Heat are still interested in retaining their franchise icon, but Wade has made it clear that we won't know his decision for a while. At least not until he returns from China. Via the Associated Press:

The question remains whether Wade will be wearing his newest sneakers on an NBA court again. He finished last season with the Miami Heat and there have been talks between him and the team about a return, but no decision has been made. "When I get back from China, I'll focus on that," Wade said. "Right now, I'm focused on the game after basketball. Whatever happens in basketball, it happens. I've done everything that I can to this point to put myself that I'm in this position I am today, where I can do something that hasn't been done globally yet. The basketball will take care of itself. I'll sit down and figure that out once I get back from this tour at some point."

It's hard to know where Wade is at in terms of wanting to remain in the NBA, but this quote doesn't make it seem like he's desperate for a new contract. At this point it seems like Wade is in a pretty good place. He could return to the Heat and finish out his career on the playoff team where he's beloved. Or he could take the money and a new challenge in China, where he could continue to expand his brand.