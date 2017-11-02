Dwyane Wade says 2014 Heat was a 'bad marriage' in comparison to current Cavs

Dwyane Wade and LeBron James did something truly great in Miami. When they played for the Heat they went to four straight NBA Finals and came away with two titles in the process. However, their final year was a bit of a struggle. The long time spent together had begun to wane in the lockerroom.

That Heat team has received comparisons to this season's Cavaliers squad. Not only because of James and Wade, but because of the slow start the Cavs are having. Wade says while he sees similarities, they aren't exactly the same. The 2014 Heat he compared to a bad marriage.

"As a team," Wade told reporters, "we were kind of like this. It was worse because it wasn't new guys. It was guys who had been around each other four years in a row. Your jokes weren't funny anymore to other guys. When you walked in, it wasn't a big smile no more. Guys were just over you. "It's like being in a bad marriage. But we somehow made it to the Finals." via Sun-Sentinel

Miami did make it to the NBA Finals that year, but once it got there, the mental exhaustion was too much. The Spurs dominated the Heat in five games and during that offseason, James chose to make his return to Cleveland. Which marked the end of a very impressive and dominant era.

It's funny to hear Wade compare that Heat team to a bad marriage. They were so successful, but even winning doesn't fix every problem in a locker room. Sometimes people just get sick of being around each other. The Cavaliers, on the other hand, are just trying to get used to each other. Miami did eventually end up in the Finals despite its problems so it will be interesting to see if Cleveland can do the same.