Dwyane Wade says he would be interested in owning NFL team, 'had' to bring championship to Miami

Miami Heat legend Dwyane Wade won three championship rings during his illustrious career, but surprisingly enough, he had never worn all three of his rings (from 2006, 2012, and 2013) at the same time until he did so at a photo shoot at the end of this past season.

"At the end of the season I did a photo shoot," Wade told Miami-based rapper Rick Ross in an interview with GQ Sports. "It was actually the first time I wore 'em since I got em all. I'd never worn all three of 'em together."

Wade also explained to Ross how he felt compelled to win a championship with the Heat after the city embraced him upon his arrival in 2003.

"A kid from inner city Chicago to have a whole state say, 'We believe in you.' You know what I'm saying, [it] felt like home," Wade said. "So I had to bring a championship, we had to bring a championship to Miami. There was no other way."

Basketball wasn't the only sport that the two touched on, as the conversation also turned to NFL ownership: something which Wade said he would be interested in if the right situation presented itself.

"So for me, if that opportunity ever presents itself, I would do it, but I need the ability to be able to bring some others with me, so once we get in there, whatever change, whatever we've been talking about, we can do it together," Wade said of NFL ownership. "We can create this, we're stronger in numbers than we are by ourselves, so that's the only way I would do it. But I would love to."

You can see the complete conversation between Wade and Ross below:

Though Wade told Ross that he's content in retirement, he also recently left the door open for a potential return to on-court action.

"I'm done, but my trainer is going to keep me in shape just in case something happens," Wade said of a possible return. "I'm going to stay in shape because you never know. Never say never."

Even if his playing days are behind him, Wade is clearly still full of ambition, and it will be interesting to see the type of moves he makes in retirement.