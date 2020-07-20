Watch Now: The Opinionated 7-Footers: Best veteran signings before the NBA restart ( 1:15 )

Former Miami Heat star Dwyane Wade gave his Instagram followers a glimpse of the new colorways of his signature shoe, Way of Wade, on Sunday. In an Instagram video, Wade showed that the three different pairs of shoes are inspired by Los Angeles Lakers legend Kobe Bryant.

The shoes that were featured in the video were purple and gold, purple and violet, and purple and white. Like many of Bryant's shoes, they were inspired by the classic Lakers color scheme.

In the new Way of Wade colorways, both of Bryant's numbers are displayed on the tongue of each of the shoes. Bryant is of course one of the few players in NBA history that had a ton of production with two different numbers: No. 8 at the beginning of his career and No. 24 in the later half.

Wade had a close personal relationship with Bryant and drew a lot of inspiration from the type of career that Bryant ended up achieving.

"Early on Kobe didn't have a lot of relationships. I got a chance to build one with the respect of Kobe," Wade said in a Bleacher Report Q&A earlier this year. "I can call him anytime and vice versa. That's one of the relationships that I'm proud of. To be able to have one with one of my fave players of all time was special."

Bryant, his daughter Gianna, and seven others died in January in a helicopter crash on their way to a youth basketball tournament in California.