Dwyane Wade struggles as he tries to figure out role with Cavaliers

Dwyane Wade is having a dreadful start with the Cavaliers. Everybody knew there would need to be an adjustment period for Wade before he could really get going in Cleveland. The NBA is not a video game and even veterans need time to adjust to a new environment, system, and teammates.

However, Wade's struggles go beyond adjusting to a new team. It's only been three games and the sample size is small, but Saturday night's loss to the Magic put a spotlight on just how difficult things have been for Wade. He finished with five points on 2-for-8 shooting without a single free-throw attempt. After the game, Wade talked about his new role.

"I'm trying to find it, man," Wade said. "It's very different, different than I've ever played. Just trying to find my way, as we go on, see how I can be best for this team. Everything's happened so fast. This has been a long, a long week." ... "My option," Wade said. "I've always been a [No.] 1 or 2 option. It's just a different game. You got to kind of figure out your way." via ESPN

How much is Wade struggling? In three games he is averaging 5.7 points, 3.3 assists, and two rebounds. He is shooting 28 percent from the floor. When he's on the floor, the Cavaliers score 94.4 points per 100 possessions. He isn't playing well as an individual or on a team level.

Some of this really is just Wade trying to adjust to his new teammates. In Saturday's loss, Wade was caught not running full sprint on a fast break where Kevin Love tried to beat the defense with an outlet pass.

Wade needs to be running out a fast break, especially when he has a passer like Love rebounding, but he's also not used to playing with someone who can make this kind of pass. Those are the types of adjustments new teammates have to go through and the assumption is a veteran like Wade will learn and respond.

However, none of this fixes his individual struggles. As a defender, Wade has actually been a positive for Cleveland so far, but he's just a train wreck on offense. Is this really him adjusting to a new role? LeBron James thinks so.

"We got to get him going at some point," James said. "That's something we're going to look at and we're all trying to figure it out as well but we got to get him going and hopefully we can do that on Tuesday."

Wade isn't a superstar anymore, but to see his individual numbers start off so poorly is stunning. Veterans don't just start off a season shooting 28 percent from the floor, even when they're 35 years old. Cleveland has to find a way to get him in spots he can succeed in whether that's in the post, on cuts, or simply spotting up in a corner. He's playing 24 minutes a night. This is someone they've chosen to give a large role too. If he doesn't succeed then the Cavs as a whole will struggle.