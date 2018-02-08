LOOK: LeBron James sends Instagram post to Dwyane Wade after trade back to Heat

It's always sad when members of the banana boat get broken up, but it's doubly sad when it happens when they were just reunited. Dwyane Wade was signed by the Cavaliers prior to the 2017 season, presumably in the hopes that he could assist in one last championship run before hanging it up. But alas, it wasn't to be, as Wade was traded back to the Miami Heat at the trade deadline for a protected second-round pick.

LeBron James, who is of course close friends with Wade, made an Instagram post about Wade referencing his return to Miami.

At least on the surface, James seems to be happy with the move. Wade, meanwhile, goes from the third seed in the East to the seventh in one day. With that being said, Wade goes back to a city where he's already at legendary status. He was hardly a major difference-maker in Cleveland. Wade averaged 11.5 points per game and 3.5 assists -- and it's hard to use the veteran leadership excuse when LeBron is on the roster.

As of now, the Heat are a win away from facing the Cavaliers in the first round of the postseason. That would be an interesting reunion, as Wade goes back to a roster populated with young talent like Josh Richardson and Justise Winslow. It's just another move that illustrates that at its core, the NBA is a business first.