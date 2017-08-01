Dwyane Wade tweets plan on how to slow down Warriors superstar Steph Curry
The 35-year-old guard still has some tricks up his sleeve
For the last three years, Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry has been one of the most dominant offensive players in the league. He's won two MVP awards and two NBA titles in that span while averaging 26.4 points, 7.0 assists and more than four 3-pointers per game.
But Chicago Bulls guard Dwyane Wade thinks he has the secret to stopping him. Wade was asked on Twitter how to slow Curry down, and his response had nothing to do with on-court defense.
Cut off the food supply ... brilliant! Hey, it's worked as a military strategy for centuries, why wouldn't it work against Steph? Ayesha Curry has a Food Network show called "Ayesha's Home Kitchen," a couple of cookbooks and a website full of recipes, so she's no joke in the kitchen.
Wade's obviously messing around (maybe), but it shows just how helpless most teams are when it comes to defending Curry. His ability to make pull-up 3s from anywhere in front of the half-court line combined with his ability to get into the lane and finish at the rim is something the league has never seen before.
Maybe the best bet really is to force him to go to restaurants instead of feasting on his wife's cooking.
