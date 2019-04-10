Dwyane Wade's final game in Miami ends with special jersey swap with Jimmy Butler, Heat teammates and son, Zaire

MIAMI -- From a tough upbringing to being under-recruited to starring at Marquette, there are many similarities between Dwyane Wade and Jimmy Butler. So it was only right that in Wade's last home game for the Heat, he swapped jerseys with the Philadelphia 76ers star.

Butler did not have a particular favorite play or moment from the game. He just enjoyed one last time playing against his former Chicago teammate and good friend.

"The memories, the smiles, the laughs, and that I get his jersey at the end of the game, that is special to me," Butler said.

The Heat beat the 76ers 122-99, with Wade pouring in 30 points, including a couple of banked 3-pointers that only further fueled an already-energized crowd at American Airlines Arena.

Butler loved seeing the special bond displayed all night between Wade and the Miami Heat fans, who were chanting "MVP!" when he was on the court, and "We want Wade!" when he was off.

"It was special to see my brother get as much love as he deserves," Butler said. "One of the greatest to play this game. And I'm just so happy he gets to go out on his terms. He's healthy, he's smiling, he had the whole city behind him. He had at least one person on our bench behind him. I'm just happy to have been able to witness that one more time."

As for jerseys, Butler wasn't the only one to receive one from Wade. The Heat legend also swapped jerseys with each of his teammates and his son, Zaire, after the game.

"The jersey with my teammates is something I wanted to do all year," Wade said. "I'm changing jerseys with all these guys I don't really spend every day with, so I was planning something for that."

Wade credits his team for allowing him to close out his career exactly the way this year played out, and he wanted to honor them.

"Maybe my mentality is different," he said. "But I don't have the one last dance, I don't have the success in my life period, without [my] team."

When Wade gave his jersey to longtime teammate Udonis Haslem, Wade held up a jersey with his No. 3 on the front, and the back had a No. 11 and the name "Hank," in honor of his late agent Henry Thomas, who passed away in 2018.

"This season, for me, was dedicated to my agent," Wade said after the game. "It was dedicated to Hank."

Tuesday night's game put on full display the impact that Wade has had with different players in the league, and there may be no one more fitting than Butler.

"At the end of the day, I know that I can call him for any and everything," Butler said. "I think it helps me to know that I have a friend, a brother in Dwyane Wade."

The Heat, already out of playoff contention, will be in Brooklyn to finish the season against the Nets as Wade will put on a Heat jersey for one final time on the court.