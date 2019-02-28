Dwyane Wade's top 5 game-winning shots: Where does Heat star's miracle 3-pointer against Warriors rank on the list?

Dwyane Wade has absolute ice in his veins. We're no stranger to this fact, but at 37 years old, the future Hall of Fame guard is still hitting game-winning shots. On Wednesday, Wade hit an off-balance 3-pointer against the Warriors to win 126-125 in one of the year's most thrilling finishes.

It was a perfect storm for Wade, who's on his farewell tour in the league. It came against the two-time defending NBA champions, on a home floor that, time and time again, he's laid claim to. You can't question Wade's pedigree in crunch time; all you can do is sit back and watch.

So, where does Wednesday's insane game-winner rank on the best game-winning shots of Wade's career? While that can't be answered definitively, we can compound a few factors to make an educated estimate. Weighing emotion, stage and shot difficulty, here's a list of some of the other great game-winning shots in Wade's already illustrious career.

5. New Jersey Nets vs. Miami Heat -- Nov. 14, 2009

This was just an unbelievable bounce-back shot from Wade. After the Heat went down 80-78 with four seconds left, Wade took the pass on an inbound an delivered a game-winning 3-pointer with 0.1 seconds left.

Wade nails the shot after fumbling the ball on the step-back, but it was effective enough that Trenton Hassell was never able to recover to make a play on the ball. This was a dismal season for the Nets, but it was an amazing shot by Wade.

4. Detroit Pistons vs. Miami Heat -- Feb. 12, 2006

On the road against the defending Eastern Conference champion Pistons, who had beaten Wade and the Heat in the conference finals the previous season, the young, rising star hit this shot in a late-season marquee game. He did it in one of his favorite ways -- with an explosive first step and pull-up jumper in the final seconds.

After this insanely clutch shot, Wade and the Heat would go on to win the NBA Finals, and Wade would win Finals MVP -- but not before the Heat bested the Pistons in six games in the Eastern Conference finals rematch.

3. Golden State Warriors vs. Miami Heat -- Feb. 27, 2019

You can't say enough about the difficulty of this shot. Numerous fumbles, a broken-looking play, Wade clearly looking to draw a foul rather than make any kind of passable shot. Instead, he buries it off of one leg on a bank and the Heat get by the defending two-time NBA champion Warriors.

Never mind the shot itself, however. This is Wade's swan song, and for him to hit this shot is a reaffirmation of his entire career, as if we needed it. Wade's clutchness is unparalleled, and at 37 he's showing that there's no replacement for experience and a willingness to shoot whenever -- something he credited Kobe Bryant for teaching him.

2. Indiana Pacers vs. Miami Heat -- March 10, 2012

The Heat and the Pacers had a weird, fun rivalry during the Heatles era, as the Pacers acted as a sort of antithesis to the Heat. Every time these teams met in the playoffs something wild would happen, and they always went to at least six games. LeBron James and Wade were on a mission in the 2012 postseason, and it showed.

Again, it's just vintage Wade. That's his move -- the pump fake followed by a lean into the foul, but he hits the shot over Paul George for good measure. This capped off a Heat comeback, and the Heat would go on to win the NBA Finals -- the first of James' career and the second of Wade's.

1. Chicago Bulls vs. Miami Heat -- March 9, 2009

Would you believe the miracle shot that went in against the Warriors wasn't even the best one-legged 3-point winner of Wade's 16-year career? The quintessential Dwyane Wade play, one of the best plays of his career. In double overtime, with the Bulls looking for a chance to win it, Wade says not today.

This capped off a 48-point performance, and to see the steal, go to 2:08 in the video. Wade picks off a pass and takes it to the 3-point line where he hits a circus shot. This gave us the now famous "This is my house" celebration, and it gave Wade one of the best plays on his lengthy highlight reel.