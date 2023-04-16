The Sacramento Kings played their first playoff game since 2006 on Saturday, and naturally, that meant that plenty of regional luminaries attended the spectacle. Home run king Barry Bonds, former Kings Vlade Divac, Bobby Jackson and Jason Williams and even California governor Gavin Newsom were present as the Kings upset the Warriors and took a 1-0 lead in their first-round series.

However, not every big name that made it to the Golden 1 Center was able to stay for the entire game. A video surfaced late in the game that appeared to show popular Bay Area rapper E-40 getting escorted out of his seat by a security official as he argued with Kings fans in the stands. It is not known what was said, nor have either of the teams officially commented.

E-40, whose real name is Earl Stevens, was born in the Bay Area and came to prominence on the West Coast. He is a well-known fan of the Warriors, but has expressed fandom for the nearby Kings as well. ""When Mike Bibby and Peja Stojakovic and all 'em played for the Kings I would go to Kings games, too," he said in a 2017 interview with SLAM's Abe Schwadron.

All playoff games are heated. That is especially true when the teams involved are regional rivals. The Warriors have spent most of Sacramento's time out of the playoffs competing for and winning championships. We still don't know what happened to lead to his ejection, but based on the video, it certainly seems like some heated words were exchanged between him and the Sacramento faithful.

Ironically, one of E-40's most popular songs is a 2006 song titled "Tell Me When to Go."