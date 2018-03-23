Eight key stats from the Hornets' ridiculous 61-point beatdown of the Grizzlies

And we thought losing 19 games in a row would be the low point of the Grizzlies' season.

The Hornets laid a 61-point beatdown on Memphis on Thursday night, 140-79, which was the sixth-largest margin of victory in NBA history and the biggest ever for the Charlotte franchise. It was also the worst loss in Grizzlies history.

There were plenty of head-scratching stats in the lopsided affair, and we've picked out a few that stand out for their absurdity. Enjoy (unless you're a Grizzlies fan, in which case, avert your eyes).

33

The halftime lead for the Hornets, who were ahead 75-42 at the break. It was the largest halftime lead in franchise history.

65

The largest lead of the game. The Hornets lost focus and somehow let the Grizzlies crawl back to within 61 by the final whistle. In case you're wondering, the biggest blowout in NBA history was the Cleveland Cavaliers' 148-80 win over the Miami Heat in 1991.

35

The amount of points Kemba Walker scored in the first half. The entire Grizzlies team only scored 42.

10

The franchise-record amount of 3-pointers that Walker made on Thursday (10-of-14). Even more impressive, he accomplished the feat with four minutes left in the third quarter.

46-42

The scoring totals for Walker (46) versus the entire Grizzlies starting lineup (42). Yes, that means Walker outscored all of the Memphis starters combined.

Plus-51

The final plus/minus total for Hornets guard Jeremy Lamb, the highest on the team and third-highest for any regular season game since 2001, according to Basketball Reference. Houston's Luc Mbah a Moute set the high mark earlier this season when he was plus-57 in a win over the Nuggets.

Minus-44

The final plus/minus total for Grizzlies forward Jarrell Martin, tied for the 19th lowest since 2001, according to Basketball Reference.

91

The number of days until June's NBA Draft, the next time that Grizzlies fans might be able to smile again.