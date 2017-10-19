Eliminating draft among ideas Mark Cuban suggested to change lottery, curb tanking

Mark Cuban and the rest of the NBA owners have long been proponents of draft lottery reform. Sam Hinkie and those Philadelphia 76ers ruined the NBA with their tanking and now it needs to be fixed. Never mind that tanking will never be fixed as long as there is a system that rewards it.

Cuban, however, saw that and suggested two ideas that would potentially curb some of the encouraged tanking. One idea is to abolish the draft entirely and go to a free agency format. There is still a slight encouragement by bad teams to lose, but the gurantee of having a top rookie is lost.

The team with the worst record gets the most money and the team with the best record gets the least money," Cuban said. "It's like a free agency. It makes it a lot harder to tank because you don't know if you get the best players if you're horrible all the time. "Nobody liked that at all, not a single person." via ESPN

The idea of abolishing the draft is an interesting one, because it would give teams a better chance at adding a player who fits their culture and just give guys a choice of where to play. However, there's a potential downside of giving large markets and franchises willing to dip into the luxury tax an advantage. That's where the allotted amount of money and salary for rookies comes in, which means there would at least still be some tanking.

Cuban's other idea doesn't really do anything besides punish bad teams and it's similar to the lottery wheel idea that sprung up a few years ago.

Cuban's other idea was to lock the team with the worst record into a draft slot - either third or fourth - to force teams to compete to avoid being at the bottom. That idea never got discussed in the board of directors meeting. "Now all of the sudden, if it's close at the end, you're going to see teams play as hard as they can because if they end up with the worst record, they don't get the best pick," Cuban said, explaining the logic of his idea."You basically eliminate them from getting the best player. Everybody else would just be the way it is now.

The logic of what Cuban wants makes sense. Teams that aren't in the playoffs toward the end of the season are OK with losing, because they want better draft position and a chance at a better prospect. If you create a system that punishes them for that then they'll be more likely to give fans competitive basketball -- which is what all of us want. However, this would unfairly punish teams that just happen to be bad more than those actively trying to tank.

Teams will always tank as long as they have incentive, but the real issue comes with the idea that tanking is this massively prevalent problem. Someone in sports has to lose games. Very few teams enter a season with actual plans of tanking, and those who do rarely are as transparent about it as Philadelphia was. Some teams just aren't good enough to win. Despite the 76ers' transparent tanking, they only ended up with the worst record in the NBA once.

There is no way to "fix" the draft because the draft is unfixable as long as it exists. Ideas like free agency for rookies are interesting, but those will need to be workshopped out more to avoid a system that heavily favors one type of team over another in the building process. For now, the current system is fine for what it is.