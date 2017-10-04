Enes Kanter: 'I would have taken the knee' after Knicks lock arms for national anthem

As other teams -- both in the NBA and NFL -- have done in recent weeks, the New York Knicks stood arm in arm during the national anthem before their game Tuesday night against the Brooklyn Nets.

Ahead of the game, the team released a statement explaining their decision, saying "Today, our country faces serious issues including gun violence, poverty, equal justice, access to education, and civil rights. Together as a team, we will stand during the national anthem with linked arms not just as a sign of unity but also to call attention to these issues."

Not everyone on the team agreed with that decision, however, as recently acquired forward Enes Kanter said: "If it were me I would have taken the knee." Via ESPN:

Enes Kanter on the Knicks locking arms during the national anthem: "We did it as a team. If it were me I would have taken the knee. But as a team you know, we stand together. The most important thing I'm saying, man, I understand we have our differences. I feel like the most important thing in life is leave our differences on the table and try to find what we have in common. In America it doesn't matter, anywhere in the world, it doesn't matter, tall, short, black, white, fat, skinny, whatever you are, we need to work this out together. And then whatever is happening right now - I'm saying our country because I feel like this is my home. It's just really sad, all these things are happening. In America, it's freedom of religion, freedom of speech. Today, we protested peacefully out there. We didn't do nothing crazy, whatever. I am going to pray for this country because I love this country and I hope things will get better and better every day."

Kanter is not American, but the Turkish big man has faced plenty of challenges in regards to civil rights in his home country. This summer, especially, was difficult for Kanter, as he had to make a last-second escape from Turkish police in Indonesia, saw his father arrested in retaliation for his criticism of Turkey's president, and was accused by Turkey of being part of a terrorist group.